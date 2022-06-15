Thomas Lee Peck

June 5, 1958-June 6, 2022

Thomas Lee Peck, 64, resident of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2022. Tom was born on June 5, 1958, in Las Vegas, Nevada; the son of Rosemarie and Roy Peck.

Tom shortly after graduating high school, went to work as a roofer at L & L Roofing and later Dean Roofing until 1989. Tom moved to Flagstaff in 1989 to work at his father's business and became co-owner with Paul Wolfe of Flagstaff Auto Recyclers, upon his father's retirement in 1989. Tom retired from Flagstaff Auto Recyclers in 2013.

Tom loved music, Nascar racing, his Harley Davidson and loved his Cadillac

Tom is survived by his wife, Lisa Arthur, mother, Rosemarie Peck, father, preceded by father Roy Peck, brother, Ron Peck and his wife, Charlotte; sister, Linda Miller and her husband, Ray; sister, Laura Sherwood; daughter, Jennifer Ornelas; daughter, Alexis Peck; grandchildren, Felix Weston and Billy Weston; three great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom had a big heart, a big smile and loved to joke and have fun.

