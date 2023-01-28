Thomas Frederick Breehm

Thomas Frederick Brehm, 72, passed away January 13, 2023. He was born December 25, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, spent most of his years in Phoenix, and the last nine in Flagstaff. Thomas is survived by his wife Nancy; children Alexander (Amanda), Marceanne (Duane), and Zachary (Jennifer); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His enthusiasms included family, Flagstaff, performing and producing music, dancing, disc golf, biking, hiking, skiing, and travel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 2 at Serendipity in Flagstaff.
