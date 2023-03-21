Thomas Carl Augenstein

Thomas Carl Augenstein, born on September 6, 1938, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on March 18, 2023. Tom was born in Williams, AZ to Fred and Mildred Augenstein. He moved to Flagstaff and graduated from Arizona State College in 1962. After graduating he began working as a local tradesman hanging drywall for much of the Flagstaff community. Those who knew Tom best would often hear about the many projects he worked on throughout Flagstaff and anyone who visited his home could see and appreciate his beautiful handiwork.

Tom loved to hunt and fish and was always outdoors working on one project or another. He lived his life as a contractor creating and building. Tom could fix anything and he was always willing to help solve a problem. He was creative and had an unparalleled work ethic. Tom was appreciated for his kind heart, quirky sense of humor, amazing talent, and generosity to help. He undoubtedly had the equipment and tools needed and would be the first one available to lend a hand.

Tom was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Ellen Augenstein. He also leaves behind three children and two step-children, Tammy (Robbie) Barnett, Greg (Daphne) Augenstein, Ken Augenstein, Terri (Kevin) Hayes, and Jeff McQuatters.

Tom's legacy will be carried on by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held in on Saturday, March 25 at the Flagstaff Elk's Lodge at 2:00 p.m.