Theodore F. Grudniewski

Ted left this world Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 70. He spent the morning doing what he loved, flying his radio controlled airplanes with a friend at the Hebestreit Flying Field, home of the Flagstaff Flyers.

Ted was born in Cheektowaga, New York just outside of Buffalo, to Thaddeus and Mary Grudniewski on May 24, 1950. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona with his family for the dry climate when he was eight years old. He graduated from Cortez High School in 1968 and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson. On January 12, 1974 he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Hall) in Phoenix and they moved to Flagstaff on January 14, 1974 where he was employed by IBM for 30 years as a computer technician. Ted then worked for the Flagstaff Unified School District becoming assistant director of technology. He retired from FUSD in 2014.

Ted had many interests and talents including skydiving, bowling, golfing, snow skiing, fishing, camping, cross country road trips, computer programming, flying small aircraft, and building and flying radio controlled airplanes. He was also an excellent cook, landscaper, and gardener and could fix just about anything. He added on and remodeled their home several times and performed all carpentry, plumbing, roofing, electrical and finishing work himself.