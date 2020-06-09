Terry Morris

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry Grant Morris returned home on June 3rd, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Safford, Arizona to Grant Morris and Erma Norton.

Terry grew up in a loving home where he learned to work hard on the family farm. As a young boy one of his first jobs was helping his big sister Janet milk the cows. Terry began driving a tractor at the age of 10. Life as a farmer helped Terry develop his work ethic, mechanical skills, and his love of the outdoors.

After high school, Terry attended BYU and ASU. While at BYU he met his sweetheart Dianna “Danne” Lynne Smith and they soon married in the St. George Temple on May 29, 1965. After BYU, Terry attended Baylor University Dental School in Dallas, Texas. After graduating he served as a Captain in the US Air Force stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California. Once he returned to civilian life, he moved his young family to Flagstaff, Arizona where he started his dental practice.

An important part of Terry's life was spending time with family and friends. He planned boating trips to Lake Powell, hikes to the Grand Canyon, camping, snowmobiling, river rafting, water and snow skiing. He loved his trips to Mexico and trips on horseback with his relatives. And enjoyed Navajo tacos with his Navajo and Hopi friends.