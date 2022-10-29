Terrence Williams, better known as Terry, T-Dub, TW, or Papa T, passed away suddenly on October 12th, 2022 at his home in Peoria, AZ.

Terry is survived by his long-time love, best friend and partner, Freddi Paulsrud, as well as her children Jessica Paulsrud, Brett and Hilary Paulsrud, and grandchildren, Evelyn, Miles, and Lydia. Terry is also survived by his son, Christopher Williams, brother, Gary Williams, nephew, Josh Williams, and a large extended family. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Williams, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Williams.

Terry was born on March 24th, 1949, in Indiana, Pennsylvania and grew up in the small mining town of Blairsville. Family, friends, and football were Terry’s pride and joy. Growing up, Terry excelled in every sport imaginable and entered Western Colorado University with a football scholarship. After an exceptional four years on the field, he went on to sign a contract with the Denver Broncos.

Terry has been a 50-year resident of AZ, during which time he lived in Flagstaff and worked at W.L. Gore & Associates, Northern Arizona University, and the City of Flagstaff. He loved his town dearly and was generous with his heart and time by serving on many community and non-profit boards. Upon moving to Phoenix, Terry worked for the City of Glendale until his recent retirement.

Terry moved the world with his quick wit and his contagious smile—one he wore well and often. As important as Terry’s friends were to him, he also included their children and family as if they were one of his own.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at later date for all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Terry’s name.