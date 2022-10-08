Terrance Schick

Terrence (Terry) Schick of Cottonwood, AZ passed away on September 14, 2022 at the age of 88 with his wife by his side. He was born in Camas, WA on January 18, 1934. The oldest of 4 siblings, he worked on the farm as well as at the local Camas paper mill through his high school graduation in 1952. Terry attended and graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1957 with a degree in journalism, and was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Upon graduation from UPS he married Jeanette (Willie) Wilson. He served in the National Guard as a company clerk from 1958 - 1964.

Terry worked as a newspaper journalist in Washington and Idaho, moving to Flagstaff, AZ in 1973 where he was the Publisher of the Arizona Daily Sun. He changed careers in 1978 and worked as a successful State Farm Insurance agent in Flagstaff until his retirement in 2000, then relocating to Cottonwood, AZ in 2010.

He was a lifelong devoted member of the United Methodist Church, member of the choir, avid church chef, as well as serving in all areas of church administration. Terry was a voracious reader and enjoyed hobbies of rose gardening, photography, tennis, cooking, being an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Flagstaff, and singing up until age 86 in the Verde Valley Voices.

Terry is survived by his wife of 65 years Willie, daughter Crystal (Tim) Thieme, son Kevin (Missy) Schick, son Keith Schick, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother George (Mary) Schick, and sister Mary Susan Moore.

A memorial service will be held in Cottonwood, AZ at 3:00 PM on October 15 at the Mountain View United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain View United Methodist Church at www.mountainviewaz.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.