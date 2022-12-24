Teresa Emig (82) of Flagstaff, Arizona, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 12, 2022, at Flagstaff Medical Center surrounded by family.

Teresa was born in Lewis, Iowa March 11, 1940, to Lyle and Letha Armstrong, a Southwest Iowa farm couple emerging from the Great Depression. Teresa, with beautiful red hair, was the second of their six children. During her youth, Teresa developed leadership skills and compassion as she experienced new responsibilities within her family like helping with the caretaking of new siblings and helping with tasks on the family farm. Teresa's empathy, fun-loving humor, daring nature, and intelligence helped direct her to follow her older sister Lyla into the nursing profession at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa after graduating from Lewis High School in the 1950s. What a gifted nurse she was! Her experience included medical-surgical, critical care, plastic surgery, community nursing, and serving as the Grand Canyon's occupational health nurse. Teresa pursued her BSN and Master's in Nursing while a single parent. Her nursing and leadership skills then helped her to be an innovative administrator for where she met the love of her life—Bill Emig, and they were married in 1990. Bill embraced Teresa's children, Mark and Shelly Stavros, with giant hugs, fun-loving wit, and compassionate nature.

As a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Teresa was known as a woman of great strength and character. She touched the hearts of family and friends with her generosity and love. Teresa truly listened when friends and family shared confidences and concerns, and she caringly shared her thoughtful wisdom and knowledge with her loved ones. Although Teresa bravely battled a variety of health challenges throughout her life, she never let those issues affect her zest for living or her devotion to her family. Teresa was also an excellent cook (in Martha Stewart fashion), and loved to prepare gourmet meals for loved ones. Her last loving act was to bake cookies for her son Mark and grandson Austin who would visit the next day.

Teresa was preceded in death by her grandparents Clarence & Hester Armstrong, and Art & Ada Walter, and her parents Lyle & Letha Armstrong.

Teresa is survived by her husband Bill; two children: Mark (Amy) Stavros and their eight children—Austin, Rebecca, Rachel, Zachary, Mark, David, Joshua, & Samuel; and Shelly (Andy) Lewis and their three children—Chandler, Matthew, and Daniel

Teresa is also survived by five siblings Lyla Berry-Bittinger, Elaine VanWinkle, Raymond Armstrong, Linda Lazure, Carol Leighton (who continues to live on the family farm).

Teresa is also survived by: 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred and should be sent to The Nature Conservancy in Flagstaff, Arizona. We have set up a tribute account in her name. Donations can be made in her name at preserve.nature.orgage1523onate All donations will go to the Flagstaff work that Teresa and Bill have been involved with over the years.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service Spring 2023.