Tio, the youngest of thirteen children, was born in Cabezon, New Mexico, on November 4, 1935. At age six, he and his family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they lived on the south side of town. Tio attended South Beaver Elementary School, Flagstaff High School, and Arizona's Teacher College (now Northern Arizona University). As a young man, he worked at one of the town's sawmills and in masonry to afford college while providing for his family. Later in life, he served as Business Manager and Treasurer at the local Ford dealership and as the Assistant Director of Public Relations and Development at the Museum of Northern Arizona. While his career included various business endeavors, he especially enjoyed the world of politics, an interest that started at a young age. When he was twelve, Tio witnessed President and presidential candidate Harry S. Truman deliver a rousing campaign speech at the train depot in Flagstaff. Toward the end, Truman pointed to Tio and said to him, "With your help, I will be elected President of the United States." For the next few weeks, he campaigned for Truman, knocking on doors, shaking hands, and distributing flyers and campaign signs. Truman won the presidency in November 1948, and Tio beamed with pride for his role in the victory. This experience ignited Tio's passion for politics and community activism. A lifelong Democrat, Tio became the first Latino in Flagstaff to win a major election, beating his incumbent to serve as a member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, a position he held for twenty-four years. In the early 1980s, Tio was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents, becoming the Board's President in 1984. The impact of Tio's political career and community service reached beyond Flagstaff and northern Arizona. Over the years, he won numerous awards and recognitions, including the César Chávez Diversity Award (2018) for his "outstanding community leadership and diversity." He also served on the national Board of Directors for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), became a founding member of the Coordinating Council on Mexican American Affairs, and secured a seat on the Governor's Advisory Board on Economic Planning and Development. Tio also worked closely with several Native Nations in Arizona, a strong advocate for tribal sovereignty and Indian self-determination. In 2016, the Arizona State Legislature also honored him by reading into the Congressional Record a tribute to Tio, which stated in part: "[Mr. Tachias] developed personal and political relationships with Arizona Governors Castro, Babbitt, Mofford and Napolitano and is widely regarded as the best person to identify, register and turnout new voters on the Navajo Nation. His work contributed to countless victories and helped thousands of new voters exercise their right to vote…"