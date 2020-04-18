× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tawni Lynette Wimberley Thomas, 41, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in her home, due to a severe fall. Born on August 4, 1978, Tawni spent most of her life in Flagstaff.

She received a Masters degree from NAU in 1996. She worked as a teacher for several years at Flagstaff High School. Following her years of teaching, she became a sales rep for the auto paint industry. Her coworkers grew to admire her as a leading figure in the business, helping pave the way for female representation in the auto paint industry.

Tawni always loved sports, from the beginning to the end. She practiced soccer, figure skating and softball. From her childhood to adulthood, she always brought zeal and energy to the fields. She even would go on to later have her own softball team for quite a few years. In 2017, following a very serious car accident, Tawni was left partially paralyzed, as well as suffered from several strokes, punctured lungs, and broken bones. To no one's surprise, this didn't stop her spitfire energy and witty persona. She was not going to let this car accident be the end, by any means.