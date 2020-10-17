 Skip to main content
Beloved mother Tana G Peña, born in St John's Az April, 11 1932, passed away October, 1 2020 after a long term illness. The family moved throughout Arizona in her early years and at 15 settled in Flagstaff.

Tana is survived by 2 children; Doris Peru (Peaches), husband Gilbert Peru and Mario Cabrera; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe Y Peña and Juanita G Peña, her eldest son Reuben J Peña and her sister Paulita Chavez.

Our mom was independent, hardworking, kind and always up for a good laugh! We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by her death. She will be truly missed.

Services were held in private at her request.

