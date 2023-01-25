Sylvia Dougi

(January 30th, 1956—January 19th, 2023)

On Thursday, January 19th, 2023, Sylvia Anne Dougi, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home, after a courageous battle against cancer. Sylvia was born in Flagstaff on January 30, 1956 to her mother, Alice (Sandoval) Herrera and her father, Andres Herrera. She was the third child of eleven and the oldest girl. Sylvia grew up surrounded by her large family and is survived by her siblings: Andrew Herrera, Marty (Priscilla) Herrera, Danny (Kim) Herrera, Diana (Channing) Herrera, John (Amy) Herrera, Patricia Herrera, Viola (Bob) Centner, Angela (Harold) Trimble, Lorraine (Greg) Tornga, and Lawrence (Sonya) Herrera. Sylvia was a tremendous help to her mom raising her brothers and sisters and was known for always putting the needs of others before her own. She loved music, played piano and often choreographed dances for her little sisters to perform when they were younger. To earn extra money for the family, the kids would clean the church and Sylvia would play the organ to entertain them while they worked.

In 1977, Sylvia married Tomas Dougi, Jr and they had six children. Sylvia was widowed when her children were quite young and she poured all of her energy into raising them. She worked at Gore for 27 years and retired in 2017. She loved to do home renovation projects, yardwork and was a diehard Arizona Cardinals fan. Above all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Sylvia laughed easily and often despite the great losses she experienced in life.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her father, Andres Herrera, husband, Tomas, son, Chico and infant daughter, Iona. Sylvia is survived by her three sons, Benitez (Sarah), Pancho, and Carlos (Trista) Dougi and daughter, Elisia Dougi. Sylvia is also survived by her 7 grandchildren (Chico) Miranda Dougi, Gabriella Dougi, Anastacia Dougi, (Benitez) Carlo Dougi, (Carlos) Cassidey Dougi, Ty Dougi, Isabella Dougi and two great grandchildren (Miranda) Elizabeth and Eliaz. Sylvia will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends and will be remembered for her incredible strength, perseverance, and natural beauty.

Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Norvel Owens Mortuary starting at 10:00am and interment at Calvary Cemetery will conclude services. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com