Sylvia Anne (Herrera) Dougi

FLAGSTAFF - Sylvia Anne (Herrera) Dougi (age 66) passed away on January 19, 2023 surrounded by her family at home, after a courageous battle against cancer. The family was not able to bury Sylvia at her Celebration of life so they are asking that you join them when honoring Sylvia at her Rosary, Mass and Burial on June 23rd. The Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. and the mass will be at 10:30 a.m. at San Francisco De Asis Church 1600 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ. 86001. The burial will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery 201 W University Dr, Flagstaff, Az 86001.

Sylvia had six children with Thomas Dougi Jr. She worked at Gore for 27 years and retired in 2017. She loved to do home renovation projects, yardwork and was a die-hard Arizona Cardinals fan. Above all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Sylvia laughed easily and often despite the great losses she experienced in life.

Sylvia is survived by her three sons, Benitez (Sarah), Pancho, and Carlos (Trista) Dougi and daughter, Elisia Dougi. Sylvia is also survived by her seven grandchildren (Chico) Miranda Dougi, Gabriella Dougi, Anastacia Dougi, (Benitez) Carlo Dougi, (Carlos) Cassidey Dougi, Ty Dougi, Isabella Dougi and two great grandchildren (Miranda) Elizabeth and Eliaz.

Sylvia's mom Alice Herrera (age 90) is mourning the loss of her eldest daughter as are her many siblings Andrew Herrera, Marty Herrera Sr (Priscilla-deceased), Danny Herrera (Kim), Johnny Herrera (Amy), Diana Herrera (Channing), Patricia Herrera, Viola Centner (Bob), Angela Trimble (Harold), Lorraine Tornga (Greg) and Lawrence Herrera (Sonya).

Sylvia was preceded in death by her father, Andres Herrera, husband, Tomas, son, Chico and infant daughter, Iona.

Sylvia is greatly missed by all of her family and friends and will be remembered for her incredible strength, perseverance, and natural beauty.

Thank you Sylvia for a lifetime of unconditional love. With deepest love and admiration, Your Family.