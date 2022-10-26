Suzie Catherine Bills

Suzie is survived by her loving husband Gerald (Jerry), son Jared, daughters Ashley (Tony) Miele, Kelsey and Austin. Loving grandmother of Makenna, Mayah, and Maysen. Beloved daughter of Anna Jean and Robert (deceased) Akos, daughter in law to William Thomas and Josephine Elizabeth (both deceased) Bills. Cherished sister of Michael Akos, Barbara (Mike) Carney, Linda (Glenn) Richmond, Patti (Larry) Cox and Jim Akos (deceased). Much loved sister-in-law of Tom (Karen) Bills, Kenneth (Bev) Bills, Carol (Tom) Petrillo, Edward Bills, Jeff (Brenda) Bills, Rob (Debbie) Bills, Cindy (Jim) Hegedus.

Suzie passed away suddenly after a brief illness. Suzie worked with a non-profit organization, Arizona Natural History Association, for years and rose into the position of Executive Director, and assisted her good friends who own the Sweet Shoppe Candy Store with bookkeeping management while working her full time job. Her community involvement started with volunteer coaching Cheer for Flagstaff Little League Football, participating in Cromer Elementary PTO, and partaking in booster clubs for her children's sports at Coconino High School. Suzie enjoyed summers at Lake Powell, boating, camping, swimming, puzzle books, reading, and was a passionate fan of all Cleveland sports teams. She will be sorely missed by friends, co-workers, neighbors and everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting her.