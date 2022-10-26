Suzie Catherine Bills

Bills, Susan Catherine (Suzie) nee Akos, age 60 passed away Friday October 21st, 2022.
Suzie is survived by her loving husband Gerald (Jerry), son Jared, daughters Ashley (Tony) Miele, Kelsey and Austin. Loving grandmother of Makenna, Mayah, and Maysen. Beloved daughter of Anna Jean and Robert (deceased) Akos, daughter in law to William Thomas and Josephine Elizabeth (both deceased) Bills. Cherished sister of Michael Akos, Barbara (Mike) Carney, Linda (Glenn) Richmond, Patti (Larry) Cox and Jim Akos (deceased). Much loved sister-in-law of Tom (Karen) Bills, Kenneth (Bev) Bills, Carol (Tom) Petrillo, Edward Bills, Jeff (Brenda) Bills, Rob (Debbie) Bills, Cindy (Jim) Hegedus.
Suzie passed away suddenly after a brief illness. Suzie worked with a non-profit organization, Arizona Natural History Association, for years and rose into the position of Executive Director, and assisted her good friends who own the Sweet Shoppe Candy Store with bookkeeping management while working her full time job. Her community involvement started with volunteer coaching Cheer for Flagstaff Little League Football, participating in Cromer Elementary PTO, and partaking in booster clubs for her children's sports at Coconino High School. Suzie enjoyed summers at Lake Powell, boating, camping, swimming, puzzle books, reading, and was a passionate fan of all Cleveland sports teams. She will be sorely missed by friends, co-workers, neighbors and everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting her.
Family and friends may call at the Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at 5:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, 1600 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, Friday, October 28th, 2022 at 2:00pm
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
