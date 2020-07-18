Steven Manor

Steven Franklin Manor was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 24, 1956 to Wayne Williams and Wilma LaForce. He went home to heaven on July 12, 2020. He left behind his wife, Judy Manor, his sister Gayle Manor, his daughter Michelle Webb (Chris), his son Evan Manor, and his stepsons Jason Oster and Kristopher Oster (Amy). He had four grandchildren, Nikolai and Sebastian Webb, and Kaleb and Sullivan Oster.

He was a MSGT Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He later worked at Walgreens Distribution Center until his retirement. He loved to play golf and to deep-sea fish. He had a very dry, yet intelligent sense of humor and if you didn't get it he figured you were slow. He liked riding his Harley and did so for as long as he could. He will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.