Steven G. Tailfeathers, Jr.
Steven G. Tailfeathers, Jr., born August 6, 1991 in Flagstaff AZ, passed away on April 17, 2023.
Steven was predeceased by his Great Grandmothers Ethel Tailfeathers and Margaret Paddock.
Steven is survived by his Fiancée Theresa Robb, Dogs Hoss and Able, Mother Wanda Ahasteen, Father Steven Tailfeathers Sr, Grandmother Inez Paddock, Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.
Funeral Service is Wednesday April 26, 2023 at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, 1600 Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff AZ starting at 10:00am. Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Dr. Flagstaff AZ.
