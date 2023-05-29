Steven Daniel Lawton
With solemn sadness, our family announces the passing of Steven Daniel Lawton, age 59, of natural causes. Steve was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, quick laugh, and as a lover of animals, nature, body surfing, concerts, visiting with family and friends, and his devotion to his art.
Special thanks to his mom Jaci Lawton, uncle Bruce Bourne, son Adam Lawton, and sisters Lisa Mertins and Leslie Stefferson, who were there for Steve in life and his untimely death.
Interment is 11:30 a.m., Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, followed by a Celebration of Life, 1:30 p.m., Linton Real Estate 304 So. Elden Street, Flagstaff, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations to High Country Humane are appreciated.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.