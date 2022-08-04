Steve Robeson

Steven (Steve) Douglas Robeson passed away July 17, 2022.

Steve was born June 7, 1967 to Dean Robeson (deceased) and Kathy Rau, Muscle Shoals, AL, in Show Low, Arizona.

He is survived by his mother and brothers, Charlie Daniels of Flagstaff, AZ and Cody Robeson of Globe, AZ. Steve was the owner of Sticklers Maintenance and Repair and took pride in his workmanship and solutions for a myriad of construction projects for his many clients.

His favorite pass times were watching NASCAR racing and ATVing at the Cinder Hills of Flagstaff and dunes at Glamis, CA with his many friends.

He was also a great lover of dogs and cats. He loved pampering them.

His nephew was the apple of his eye.

Steve will be missed for his innovative approach to challenges, his constant willingness to help others in need, and his positive outlook on life.