Steve Gibbs went to be with his Lord on February 12, 2022 in Flagstaff, AZ. He was born in Russellville, Kentucky on May 20, 1948 to Mildred (nee Harris) and George Gibbs. He is survived by his children, Christopher Gibbs and Anna Ruch (Bryan), two grandchildren, his siblings Mitch Gibbs (Diana) and Cordelia Dixon Sanders (Jerry Sanders), and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Philip Gibbs (Linda). Steve lived his early life in several states including Kentucky, Tennessee, and Michigan. The family moved to Tucson in the early sixties, where Steve graduated from high school. He was a gifted athlete, participating in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He spent the summer following high school working at Mt. McKinley National Park in Alaska, where he hiked and hunted to his heart's content, seeing the expanse of Alaska by plane. He attended Northern Arizona University on a track scholarship, graduating with a degree in psychology in 1971. While at NAU, Steve was a charter member of Alpha Epsilon Pi. He had a lengthy career with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a switchman, brakeman, and locomotive engineer. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting, skiing, backpacking, and rock climbing early in life and later learning to scuba dive. Steve enjoyed numerous family trips and vacations. He will be remembered by all by his generosity, extroversion (as he knew no strangers), and his pursuit of having fun at all times. Throughout his life he was a dedicated Christian, associating with various ministries in the Flagstaff area and was the original owner of The Lion and The Lamb Christian Bookstore. His served Summit Expedition, a Christian backpacking and climbing organization as an instructor for many years, frequently taking his children and assisting on Dad's Only courses in the Sierras. He served on missionary trips with various organizations in the Flagstaff area. He passionately enjoyed discussing his faith with others, finding a group of kindred spirits at the Commons. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 20, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Commons, flagstaffcommons.com.