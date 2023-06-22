Steve Alfaro Vega

FLAGSTAFF - Steve Alfaro Vega, (AKA "Boy", "Vega") passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Flagstaff on April 12, 1952, to Tomas and Sofia Vega. He attended South Beaver and Kinsey Schools and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1970. In high school, Steve was an athlete, lettering in wrestling and football.

Even though Steve had a learning disability, he was a dedicated and hard worker. He was employed at Southwest Forest Industries for 23 years until the mill closed in May, 1993. He obtained work as a substitute custodian with the school district until he was hired full time and retired from the Flagstaff Unified School District in 2010. Some of his duties with FUSD included being a crossing guard at Killip School. He loved his interactions with the teachers and students and would not only provide a warm smile and high five, but also never failed to give friendly advice to the kids if need be. He was a very generous and kind soul and would willingly give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Whenever anyone needed anything, Vega was the first to volunteer his help.

He coached Pop Warner Football for several years. He enjoyed all sports and would attend his nieces' and nephews'' football, soccer, softball, baseball and volleyball games. He was an enthusiastic fan, to say the least. Steve's favorite pastimes were bowling, hunting and fishing and he thoroughly enjoyed getting together with his buddies for coffee. Laughlin trips to the casinos were always fun and in Phoenix, the Vee Quiva Casino called his name.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Sofia Vega; his brother, Frank who perished during Viet Nam, sister-in-law, Barbara; his sister, Olivia "Wally" Vega; brother-in-law, Steve Casaus; niece, Lisa Pegram; and nephew, Anthony Austill. He is survived by his sisters, Loretta (Lupe) Velasco, and Victoria Vega, Flagstaff; Racquel Casaus, Las Vegas; Virginia (Henry) Martinez, Laveen and Norma (Dale) Wallace , Phoenix; as well as many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Viewing and Holy Rosary will be on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 South Kendrick St. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com