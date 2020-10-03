Stephen Flores

Stephen "Esteban' "Twin" Flores, a lover of life, musician, wine extraordinaire, and pillar of his community died tragically on September 24th 2020 at the age of 40 peacefully with his twin Brother Michael, Love Kristen, mother, father, stepfather and stepmother by his side, in his beloved city of Flagstaff AZ. Stephen was born on September 22nd 1980 to Emerald and Bill Flores in Yuma AZ.

He was a proud Yuma High School “Criminal” and graduated in 1999. He was the life of the party, and the friends he made in these days were life-long. He attended the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University to pursue his dreams of being a master Trumpeter and musician. He excelled as both a classical and Jazz musician, with virtuosic potential. He then pursued his other dream, studying wine, beer and spirits. He was a beloved bartender, server, and manager in many restaurants in Flagstaff and acquired knowledge and experience that is unmatched by many of his contemporaries. He would give that knowledge to anyone who sought it, and he did it with the biggest smile and dimple that will warm your heart. He later learned the ukulele and became a fixture in the Flagstaff music scene as “Ukulele Este”, singing his favorite tunes to brighten up any atmosphere. This was his greatest joy, to bring joy to others through his music.