Stephanie Ann Servis, 1st Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at age 54.

Survived by her son Hayden James Parrick, VA; her father Steve (Phyllis) Servis, NM; mother Nancy (Tom) Vendetti, HI; and her siblings Sandy Servis (Karl) Froelich, NC; Randy (Dena) Servis, AZ; Mary Servis, AZ; her nephew Colton and nieces Shayla, Taylor and great niece Austyn; her aunt Barbara and cousin Sherry; her best friend Brenda and numerous other friends and colleagues around the world.

Stephanie graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1986. Upon graduation, Stephanie joined the Marine Corps, where she faithfully and honorably served, retiring after 21 years; whereupon she served an additional 9 years as a Federal Employee (GS -12) under Total Force Structure Division at Quantico, VA as the Administrator Officer before medically retiring.

Stephanie's military career highlights began with her graduating (meritoriously) as a Lance Corporal from Parris Island, SC. She served as a Drill Instructor, Personnel Administrative School Instructor, Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy Faculty Advisor, 1st Sgt for Officer Candidates School and the Brig, and Region One 1st Sgt for Eastern Europe and Eurasia, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group in Frankfurt, Germany.

Stephanie received many personal awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal for her outstanding service while stationed in Germany and the Joint Service Commendation Medal (successfully working with other military branches) undertaking many tasks to include establishing the first Corporal's Leadership Course outside of the United States in a war zone.

In 2014, Stephanie graduated with honors and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Strayer University.

She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, confidante, friend and EXCEPTIONAL Marine. She had great taste in art, home décor, clothes, shoes and selecting gifts. She had a warm heart and was giving to her family, friends and others.

Stephanie was an avid runner, cyclist and extreme sport enthusiast. She participated in numerous marathons, half-marathons, including the Cooper River Bridge Run several times in Charleston, SC and other races all over the world.

She was energetic, a self-starter, a "get her done" kind of woman with attitude. She was a fighter. She was detail oriented, hardworking, determined, smart and orderly. She lived the Marine Corps values.

Stephanie asked that all athletes, Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen take seriously any and all concussive events and seek immediate medical attention. She wanted to encourage our leaders to learn the signs and symptoms of concussions and provide for prevention and treatment of these silent and deadly injuries.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to any of the following organizations: The United Services Organizations (USO), World Team Sports Faces of America, Alzheimer's Association or Hospice.

Stephanie's memorial service (with Military Honors) will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff, AZ.