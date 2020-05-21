Solomon Lobato born June 16, 1926 in Bernalillo, New Mexico age 93 passed away peacefully at his home in Camp Verde on May 18, 2020.
He was the son of Melecio and Eufemia Lobato. He was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca, brother Roy and daughter Victoria.
His surviving family, sons Victor, Ray, Mario, Randy, Lavelle, daughter Yvonne, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings Vickie Arias, Isabelle Drosis, Vennie Gracia and Guggie Moore.
He proudly served as WWII Navy Veteran from March 1944- June 1946. He was a Labor Union Construction Employee unit his retirement. He was employed at SRP in St. Johns, Az for several years.
He was passionate about running and participating in 10k's and marathons and won many races. He was also passionate about hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held in the 9:00 am-10:45 am at, Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Rt 66, Flagstaff, Az. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Ave, Flagstaff, Az. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
