Silvano Perla

Silvano J. Perla, 83, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona.

Silvano's extraordinary life started in Italy on May 1, 1937 when he was born to Joseph and Perinda (Centoni) Perla. He came to America and lived in Bradenville, PA. He graduated from Derry Township High School where he was a proud member of the Marching Band and there met the love of his life, and Majorette, Joanne Andrako. Joanne and Sil were married in 1958, and after ditching the Battaglia Produce truck in Pittsburgh, he accepted a position with Peabody Coal and moved to Indiana. Sil worked for Peabody Coal Company for over 30 years and retired as the General Superintendent of the Black Mesa and Kayenta mine operations in Arizona. Sil immensely enjoyed immersing himself in the Navajo culture while mining coal on the reservation.

Silvano was preceded by his parents Perinda and Joseph Perla, and his brothers Sergio, and Franco.