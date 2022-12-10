Shirlyn Frost

Shirlyn Judd Frost, 88, passed away on December 4, 2022, surrounded by her cherished children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born September 10, 1934, in Richfield, Utah.

A longtime resident of Flagstaff, she and her husband Ken lived their lives here, where they raised their 7 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren over a period of 60 years. She was the second of three children born to Elmer and Elva Judd. She spent her childhood and young adult life in Kanab. When she was in kindergarten she met Ken Frost. They grew up together and were childhood sweethearts. Music was a big part of her early years as she learned to play the piano from her mother.

Shirlyn could sight read sheet music from an early age. She was the accompanist for the Kanab high school choir and other groups. She was also the accompanist for a female vocal trio. This trio of her friends harmonized beautifully and performed many times together. They even went to KSUB, a radio station in Cedar City, Utah to cut a record!

Shirlyn had a summer job in high school working as an operator for the telephone company. The telephone was a new convenience, and the operator had to connect each call. Shirlyn adapted to technology well over the years. She was quite proficient with her smartphone, using it to text, call, email, send and receive pictures, or whatever she needed to maintain her loving ties to each one of her posterity. In addition, her children and grandchildren always received physical birthday cards. She had a lot to keep track of, but she managed quite well.

In the fall of 1952, Shirlyn left Kanab for BYU in Provo, and Ken went to play football at BAC(SUU) in Cedar City. While at BYU, Shirlyn developed her musical skills, as she worked on mastering March Grotesque, Rachmaninoff's Prelude in G Minor and Chopin's Premier Ballade. She had the ability to become a professional pianist, but her heart was set on a life with Ken as a wife and a mother. Ken asked her to marry him on Christmas Eve 1953, and they were married in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 14, 1954. An accounting job for Ken brought them to Flagstaff in 1958.

Music continued to be a significant part of Shirlyn's home all her life. Singing around the piano with children and grandchildren was a regular occurrence. All her children were taught to love music and play at least one instrument. Next to music in importance was ice cream and home cooked meals. When adult children and grandchildren visited Flagstaff, they always left with a box of groceries, some homemade jam/bread and words of encouragement. She loved her extended family and supported and encouraged them no matter what. Her posterity all understood her love for the Lord. She loved this scripture. I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth (3 John 1:4).

These choice times were sacrificed in 1994 for 18 months while Shirlyn and Ken served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Athens, Greece. She and Ken also cherished the years they served as volunteers in the Church's Snowflake Arizona temple. Shirlyn was always serving others. Her children were familiar with countless loaves of baked bread or casseroles taken out of the oven and delivered to someone in need.

Mrs. Frost is survived by her children, Susan Dutton (Tom), Mark Frost (Mary), Tom Frost (Karen), Rick Frost (Cathie), Nancy McGuire (Pernell), and Sheri Freer (Mike); 37 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth M. Frost, parents Elmer and Elva Judd; daughter Linda Marie (Frost) Seaman; brothers Harl and Thayne.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary Chapel, 914 E. Route 66 and Friday, December 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 625 E. Cherry Ave. A funeral service will follow the Friday visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

The family is compiling a book of memories about Shirlyn Frost. Those who wish to contribute may bring a memory of her to the funeral service or send it to the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org. The Frost family is grateful for Norvel Owens Mortuary handling the arrangements.