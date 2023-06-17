Shelley Annette-Heal Kelch, passed away from this world Thursday morning June 8, 2023 while in her husband’s loving arms.

Shelley, a strong loving mother and wife is survived by her husband, Russell Kelch and their children; Marcus Pitts-Heal, Bonnie and Levi Kelch and Mitch Kelch and his three children. She also leaves behind her parents, Tony and Wista Heal and sister, Julie Heal. In addition, she leaves her three dogs, Flick, Zena and Buddy behind.

Born September 23, 1965, and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, she worked for Flagstaff Unified School District both as a teacher and librarian for many years. She was a member of Flagstaff Bible Church and held Exodus 15:2 dear to her heart. Her hobbies included bicycling, walking, reading, shopping on Amazon, and spending time with family and her dogs.

Donations in her memory can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, High Country Humane Animal Shelter or Hope Pregnancy Resource Center.

Shelley is missed fiercely by family and friends. Condolences may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com