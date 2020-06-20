Shawn G. McLean, 47, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1972 in Holyoke, MA was a son of Gerard and Marjolaine (Hebert) McLean. Shawn graduated from Chicopee Comp. High School in 1990. After high school, Shawn worked for many years as a welder and fabricator. In 1999, he moved to Flagstaff, AZ with his brother Greg. They both loved and enjoyed hiking, camping, and other adventures in the forests and mountains. Shawn's passions were playing music that he and Greg wrote. In fact, they performed on stage at Mia's Lounge in Flagstaff. He also wrote poetry and painted his own creative art on canvas. Shawn returned back home in 2017 where he settled in Torrington, CT. Besides his loving parents Gerry and Margie, Shawn leaves his brother and sister-in-law Greg and Andrea McLean and their children Nesta and Ellison. Services for Shawn are private, and his ashes will be brought home. Family and friends may leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Shawn by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.comhttp:/www.dupontfuneralhome.com