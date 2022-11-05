Sharon Gonzales

SHARON KALTENBACH GONZALES

Sharon passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, after an unexpected illness. She died at home in Flagstaff with her husband, sister, and daughter at her side. Sharon was 63 years old and was born in Springfield, Missouri.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Charles Kaltenbach and sister Dee Riesen. She is survived by her husband, Alex Gonzales, daughter, Sara Conley; sisters Kim McLoughlin of Bohemia, NY and Terri Hansen of Lincoln Nebraska; and brother Charles (Chuck) Kaltenbach Jr. of Wichita, Kansas. From her siblings, Sharon had had 10 nieces/nephews and one grandnephew.

Sharon attended high school in Wichita, Kansas, and while driving through Flagstaff fell in love with the mountains and people and decided it would be a great place to live. Shortly after moving to Flagstaff she met her husband, Alex, and they have been together since.

Sharon worked for the City of Flagstaff for 30 years and at the time of her death was the Manager of the Billings/Collection Department. She was looking forward to her retirement at the end of the year from the job she loved.

Sharon was a giving person with a big heart. She loved her adopted city of Flagstaff and her neighbors. She loved to cook, and her passions were growing vegetables and beautiful flowers in her garden and playing with her dog, Layla.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Flagstaff Medical Center and Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion to Sharon and the family during this difficult time.

The family will have a gathering with family and friends at a later date to honor and celebrate Sharon’s life.

