Sharman C. Pearce

Sharman C. Pearce - better known as Shar, was called home to rest on February 24, 2023.

She is survived by her Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Cousins, her Pug Oliver and oh so many friends.

After three generations born and raised, Shar attended Flag High in the 80s, figure skated through the years at Jay Lively and went on to a seventeen year career at Flagstaff Eye Care. She also proudly spent time on the State Board of Optometry.

She had a great compassion for animals. No animal in need, that ever crossed her path, was left behind. And she always had a special place in heart for pugs.

Her faith led her to First Missionary Baptist Church.

The joy she found in music consoled her soul in this wild world. And when she saw the cracks in that world she flooded them with the light that no one could take away from her.

May she rest easy, as heavens angels carry her away.

Shar's Homegoing will be held this Saturday, March 11th at 1 :00 pm at the First Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of Butler and Elden St.

For more details contact Elyse at 928.607.9716.

A celebration of life will be held on May 12th (Shar's birthday) at a venue to be determined.