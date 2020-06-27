Sharlene Ann Hulls, 70, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, and Aunt was peacefully called to the lord on June 25th 2020 from her home in Flagstaff, Az.
Sharlene was born in Willmar, MN, on June 17th 1950. She graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1968. From there she attended NAU and got her elementary teaching degree. She did her student teaching in Colorado Springs then went on to teach 3rd grade in Chinle and Ashfork.
In 1986 she took up a job at St Mary's Catholic School to pay for her children's education there. It was here that she learned and taught herself how to be a bookkeeper. She later worked as bookkeeper for Cunningham-Mott from 2005-2014
Sharlene enjoyed hiking, camping, traveling and decorating her home during each season and holiday. She inherited a green thumb from her father and every year adorned her home with a multitude of flowers that she grew from the garden beds her husband built.
Sharlene is survived by her daughter Tami (Travis) Dooley, son Brandon (Melissa) Hulls, Brothers Doug and Jerry Horejsi, Sisters Dianne Mott, Kathy Wesolowski, and Barbara Giovannetti-Payne, as well as other extended, loved family members. She will forever be fondly remembered.
Services will be Monday, June 29th at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Az. A rosary will be held at 10:00am funeral Mass at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to:
https://www.mdanderson.org/patients-family/diagnosis-treatment/care-centers-clinics/brain-and-spine-center.html
Arrangements by Norvel Owens Mortuary
