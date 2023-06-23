SFC Jaime Eduardo Contreras, Jr.

FLAGSTAFF - Jaime, beloved son, father, and brother passed away during Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The family moved to Flagstaff in 1989 where he grew up, attending Kinsey and Cromer Elementary schools, Flagstaff Middle School and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 2001. During his time at Flag High, Jaime was introduced and achieved success in the culinary arts program. His passion for the culinary arts earned him scholarships that permitted him to receive training and a diploma in Culinary Arts from Scottsdale Community College. Upon completion of his culinary training, he was able to hone his skills at various resorts in Sedona and Phoenix. He then moved to Nevada to work at an award-winning restaurant at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. It was in Las Vegas where he started a family and decided to enlist in the Army. It is in the Army where Jaime was able to combine his passion for cooking and service to others.

His enlistment began as a 92G Culinary Specialist in 2011. His first assignment was at Fort Drum, NY serving as a Food Operations Specialist in 277th Aviation Support Battalion and 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade from 2011 until 2014. During this time, he deployed to Afghanistan from 2012-2014. In 2014, SFC Contreras moved to Fort Liberty, North Carolina and served as a Food Operations Non-Commissioned Officer and Culinary Non-Commissioned Officer in Golf Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment until 2021. He deployed a second time to Afghanistan in 2019-2020. From July 2021 to June 2023, SFC Contreras was assigned to Foxtrot Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment where he served as the Advance Culinary Non-Commissioned Officer.

SFC Contreras' awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with C-Device, Army Commendation Medal with 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp and 3 loops. National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, verses Service Ribbon with numeral 2, NATO Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Parachutist Badge, and Marksmanship Badge for Carbine.

Jaime is survived by his parents, Thelma (Leon) Gomez, Jaime E. Contreras, Sr., sister Lorizelda (Danny) Stoeller. Children: Isabella, Matthew, Katherine, Nicholas, Travis. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, fiance Erin Hawley, stepchildren, one step grandchild, friends, and many members of his past military units. Jaime brought joy and light to all he met. His love and compassion for others continues in the hearts of many and will forever be part of us.

A memorial service to honor Jaime's life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Flagstaff Church of the Nazarene, 3505 Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Graveside inurnment with military honors service will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.