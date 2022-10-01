Sean Steven Manygoats, 32 years old, was found passed away on September 4, 2022 at home in Tucson, AZ. He was the son of Shasha Yazzie (Wyndell) and Richard Manygoats. The half brother to Ahyoka Hornbuckle (Aaron f.) and father to Jason Haro-Manygoats (Jacqueline Hall m.)

Born in Tuba City, AZ on October 7, 1989 and grew up in Flagstaff, AZ. He attended Cromer Elementary School, East Flagstaff Middle School, and Coconino High School. He received his GED through Coconino Community College in 2009.

He enjoyed sports. He played baseball, basketball, and flag football city leagues as a child. The Baltimore Ravens were his favorite NFL team. He was very knowledgeable in most sport standings and immersed himself into athlete rankings.

His hobbies include online gaming, so much that it consumed the majority of his free time. He went by the "Redbhang" username.

He is survived by his grandparents, Jack and Norma Stevens and Roy and Bessie Manygoats. His uncles, Gregory Stevens and Roy Manygoats Jr.. His aunts, Jacquelyn Stevens, Felicia Manygoats (Delvin Saganitso), and Rochellee Manygoats (Jeremy Singer). His cousins, Gary Stevens (Lynnae), Sonny Stevens, April Stevens, Matthew Stevens (Dana), Leland Manygoats, Shane Manygoats, Aaron Manygoats, Philicia Saganitso, Dylan Saganitso, Daylan Saganitso, and Olivia Saganitso. He was predeceased by Felicita Manygoats (aunt) and Aaron Hornbuckle (step father).

He had a big smile and silliness that brightened any room. He will be remembered most by his sweet gentleness to those around him and the love he always carried for his family, especially his son. He will be missed dearly by many.

Arrangements by Sensible Cremation & Funerals, Tucson, AZ.

Celebration of Life and reception was held at his grandparents home in Flagstaff, AZ. on September 17,2022.

Burial service was held at Citizen's Cemetery in Flagstaff, AZ. on September 23, 2022.