Sarah Abigail Witham

FLAGSTAFF - Sarah Abigail Witham passed away of pulmonary disease on April 20, 2023 in Flagstaff AZ. She was 76. She is survived by her sister Pat of Santa Cruz, CA.

Born Candyce Claire Witham in Clearlake Highlands, CA, she spent her young adulthood teaching high school PE. In the early 1980's, she changed her name to Sarah after moving to Yosemite National Park. She had a special fondness for Yosemite where she worked for a number of years.

Sarah moved to Flagstaff in the mid-1990's where she worked several different jobs including as a Feldenkrais practitioner, and as an employee of the Coconino County Elections Department. She was an avid pet lover with a special gift for connecting with animals and served many friends as a house and pet-sitter.

She connected with the Buddha Dharma through the Tara Dance. As a member of a local Buddhist group, she found both the dance and the practice rewarding and was appreciated for her faithful participation. Sarah will be fondly remembered by her dance circle as well as by those who knew her in her varied roles.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Sarah on Wednesday June 28, 2023 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of Epiphany Church, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sakya Monastery of Tibetan Buddhism, 108 NW 83rd St., Seattle WA 98117.