 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Morales

  • 0

Sandra Kay Morales, born March 15, 1947, in La Jolla, California passed away January 21, 2023, in Flagstaff, AZ. Sandra enjoyed making jewelry, cross-stitching, and crocheting. Sandra loved her family and enjoyed all the time she spent with family and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband Donald E. Morales, son Richard J. Morales, daughter Cinthia K. Morales, sister Patricia E. Dowd, brother Gary Dowd, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Family held a private visitation and ask that any contributions/donation be sent to the Red Cross of Northern AZ.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)