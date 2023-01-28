Sandra Morales

Sandra Kay Morales, born March 15, 1947, in La Jolla, California passed away January 21, 2023, in Flagstaff, AZ. Sandra enjoyed making jewelry, cross-stitching, and crocheting. Sandra loved her family and enjoyed all the time she spent with family and friends.
Sandra is survived by her husband Donald E. Morales, son Richard J. Morales, daughter Cinthia K. Morales, sister Patricia E. Dowd, brother Gary Dowd, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family held a private visitation and ask that any contributions/donation be sent to the Red Cross of Northern AZ.
