Samuel Huffman

Samuel A. Huffman, born in New Brighton, PA November 2, 1930, passed away September 21, 2020. Sam grew up in the steel towns of PA, moved to Upland, CA at 13 and at 20, Sam enlisted in the Army and served in Korea.

Sam traveled Arizona's highways for over 60 years. Flagstaff held a special place in his heart as it is where he met and married Loma Lois Lane (Winslow). They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012 shortly before Loma passed in 2013.

Sam is survived by five children; Mike, David, Paul, Chere and Kimberly; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A COVID sensitive memorial service will be held Oct. 5th at 2:00 pm at Citizen's Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff 86001. Donations may be made in Sam Huffman's name to St. Jude's Children's® Research Hospital (StJude.org/donate).