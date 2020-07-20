Sally Matthias passed away peacefully on July 15, five days beyond her 80th birthday, while at home in the presence of her loving family. A resident of Flagstaff since 1983, she was an active member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Food Kitchen. She loved to promote Flagstaff but nothing pleased her more than to brag about her grandchildren, whom she followed zealously in their life journeys. She also loved her pets (dogs) and enjoyed travel and camping with a travel trailer along side her husband.