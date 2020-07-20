Sally Matthias passed away peacefully on July 15, five days beyond her 80th birthday, while at home in the presence of her loving family. A resident of Flagstaff since 1983, she was an active member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Food Kitchen. She loved to promote Flagstaff but nothing pleased her more than to brag about her grandchildren, whom she followed zealously in their life journeys. She also loved her pets (dogs) and enjoyed travel and camping with a travel trailer along side her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Art, and three children, Susan Watson, Steve Matthias, and Sherri (David) Slocum, and is preceded in death by one daughter, Sandi Casey. She is also survived by one brother, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A celebration of life service is pending safe conditions from the ongoing pandemic. Her family would like to thank her community and friends for all the love and support that has been shown through this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Cancer Assoc., Alzheimer's Association or Hospice.
