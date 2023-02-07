Ryan, beloved son of Linda and James Muns passed away Feb 1, 2023. He was born in Flagstaff on May 17, 1979. After graduating from Flagstaff High, he worked several jobs in Flagstaff until he moved to Seattle, Washington. He returned to Flagstaff in 2020. He is survived by his parents Linda and James Muns, two brothers, Todd (Hilary, Wyatt) and Colin. He is survived by grandmother Marilyn Chase, several aunts and uncles and many cousins. Services will be held Thursday Feb 9th, 10 am at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
