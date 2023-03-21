Ruthie M. Motes

Ruthie M. Motes, 80, passed away March 14, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was born July 13, 1942 in Oklahoma to Robert and Lola Ritchardson.

Ruthie married Harold Motes December 4, 1961. Harold worked in the Buckeye area until becoming an agent for Farmers Insurance Company where Ruthie helped him for 35 years while raising their son Michael. After retirement they moved to their cabin in Munds Park. Ruthie took care of the home when

Harold went back to work driving for CTI in Flagstaff. After retiring again in 2022 they were planning on traveling and going fishing and hunting with their pup Sparky.

A Graveside service will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Louis B. Hazelton Cemetery in Buckeye. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.