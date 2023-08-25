Ruth "Elaine" Simo

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Ruth "Elaine" Simo of Montrose, Colorado passed away at the age of 76. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and her legacy of generosity, baking and quilting will be everlasting in the hearts of those who knew her.

Elaine was born in Wyandotte, Michigan to Alice Neikirk (Recker) and Paul Neikirk. She attended Capital University, Eastern Michigan University and the Detroit College of Business. Elaine retired from Mesa Verde National Park where she worked as an administrative assistant to the Superintendent.

Elaine was the loving wife of almost 50 years to Joseph Glen Simo, mother of Kristen Simo, Malynda Simo (husband Duane), Alyssa Esser (husband Fred), and Joseph Simo (wife Jamie). She was the grandmother of Joey Simo, Jordyn Simo, Roman Esser and Alexya Esser; sister to Jerry Neikirk (sister-in-law Nancy Neikirk); and aunt to Jeffrey Neikirk, Susan (Neikirk) Simms, and Keri (Swensen) Sikora. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and brother.

At Elaine's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. She asked that friends and loved ones make a small contribution to the Northern Arizona University Foundation - Simo-Neikirk Carter Family Scholarship Fund at https://alumni.nau.edu/giving.aspx.

Elaine will be eternally remembered by her family and friends.

