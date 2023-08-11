Ruth Ann Lewellen

We are saddened to announce the loss of our very dear and extraordinary friend, Ruth Ann Lewellen, 90, of Flagstaff, AZ. The world lost a beautiful and radiant person when Ruth Ann departed this life on March 7, 2023, surrounded by an abundance of love, care and support just as she had wished.

Ruth Ann was born to Ruth Ann Morgan Lewellen and Marcy Thomas Lewellen. A lifelong Flagstaff resident, she attended Emerson School as a child and graduated from NAU. A lover of music, she played the cello, sang in choirs, and taught music at the Grand Canyon and in Winslow. In December 2021, at the age of eighty-nine, Ruth Ann gave her last singing performance, a solo, while living at the Peaks Senior Living Community.

Ruth Ann loved the color purple, kitties, butterflies, Butterfingers, all sorts of flowers, and the open countryside. She loved natural beauty and artistic expressions of beauty, she loved life, and she loved all the people in her life! She touched many hearts with her genuine and heartfelt manner, her sincere speech, her interest in their wellbeing. She could look at landscapes with fresh eyes and feel like she had never seen the same thing twice. She made those in her life feel very loved and cared for, she treasured us, and we treasured her.

The Memorial Service will be held on August 12, 2023, at 10:00 am at Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff Az.