Ruth Ann DeLap, 86, died May 18, 2020, in Flagstaff, AZ. Her loving family was by her side. Ruth was born in Sheldon, Iowa on September 10, 1933 to Carl and Ruth Ruby. She graduated from high school in Sioux City, IA and then attended nursing school, graduating as an RN.
Ruth married Donald Eugene DeLap on April 15, 1955 in Sioux City, IA. They moved to Arizona in 1957, first settling in Phoenix, and then permanently moving to Flagstaff in 1958.
Ruth started at Flagstaff Hospital when the family moved to town. She worked her way up to Director of Nursing for the Hospital and later retired after a lengthy career as Dr. Carl Shrader's Office Nurse. Dr. Shrader was able to rely on her for everything he needed; in addition to normal RN duties, she was licensed to do X-rays, respiratory therapy, and lab draws. Throughout her long nursing career, Ruth touched the lives of many people. Ruth's gentle, kind, and caring soul made her an excellent nurse.
Ruth was very proud to be a founding member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church; the Church signed the original charter in 1959. Over the years, she participated in many different groups, bible studies, and activities. Recently, the Sarah Circle became her favorite church activity [or group].
Ruth enjoyed baking, reading, entertaining, participating in bible study, and traveling. She was a wonderful mother and wife. Ruth was the happiest surrounded by family and attending family reunions!
Ruth is survived by her son, Jeffery DeLap (Becca); her son, Christopher DeLap (Amy); her daughter, Julia Gassaway (Richard); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie, Kate, and Hope; and (soon to be) five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Gordon and Wilford Ruby, and daughter, Kimberley Pierce.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ruth's honor to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1601 N San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
