Ruth Aguilar
Ruth Aguilar

Ruth H. Aguilar, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away at age 96 on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, William and Ruth Hunt, and her husband, John G. Aguilar.

She is survived by her children, Tomas (Sheila d.) Aguilar, Albert (Helen) Aguilar, Troy (Marcella) Aguilar and Yvonne Dolin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 19 great great grandchildren.

Visitation at Norvel Owens Mortuary at 1 pm on September 12, 2020, which a brief service at Citizen's Cemetery, graveside, at 2 pm. Masks Required.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

