C. Russell Coen, Jr. of Sedona, Arizona passed away at age 82 on Monday, August 31st, 2020 from a massive stroke.
Russ was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Ruth Coen, and by his sisters Joan (Tenny) Neprud and Patricia (Duane) Kafer.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; his children, Kevin (Sheridan) Coen, Elizabeth (Charlie) Celeste and Edward (Lisa) Coen; grandchildren Killian Coen, Madeleine (David) Mozley, Alexander Celeste and Alaina Coen; great-grandchildren Lochlan Mozley and Clementine Mozley; sister, Sandra (Robert) Milton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the BrightFocus Foundation (brightfocus.org) for Macular Degeneration Research.
