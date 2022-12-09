Ruby Carolyn Eastwood

Ruby Carolyn (Collins) Eastwood passed December 3, 2022, in Flagstaff, AZ at age 97 - she endured two years of post-COVID complications with remarkable grace and humor. Born August 23, 1925 in Mt Sterling, KY to farmers Frank and Nellie Collins, Ruby majored in Chemistry at Transylvania University (Class of '47) in Lexington, KY, where she met future husband Douglas at a mixer. He was supposed to pick a random lady's shoe from a pile - but Doug cleverly studied the shoe he wanted in advance. While Doug finished his degree after Naval service in WWII, Ruby taught freshman English to returning GIs. Doug and Ruby survived on meals from a friend employed in the dining hall until Ruby learned how to cook. Ruby worked next as a "computer" at Redstone Arsenal, then raised three children while living in Chicago, New Jersey, and Laramie, Wyoming. She spent 20 years working at UWyo's student health center. Ruby loved to sing in her choir, camp and hike, and enjoyed mystery novels, crosswords, and knitting. After retiring, Ruby and Doug moved to Waukesha, WI in 2005, near son Dan. The Polar Vortex inspired Ruby to move to Flagstaff in 2014, near son John, making new friends at the Peaks Senior Living Community. Ruby was predeceased by husband Doug and beloved sister Neva, but is survived by her three children (Susan (Tony), John (Kathy), and Daniel (Deborah)); four nieces and nephews (Kitty and Frank; Vanda and Tony); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren: (Aidan and Emma; Erin (Jacob and Leilani) and Megan; and Bryce), and a loving extended family who kept her company via daily Zoom calls throughout the Pandemic. Memorial service will be Saturday, December 10th, 10 AM, The Peaks, 3150 Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff (Zoom available). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Planned Parenthood.