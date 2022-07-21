Rosie Mae Thomas of Flagstaff, AZ went to her eternal home on July 8, 2022. She is survived by her husband Vernon Thomas; children Donald of California, Charles, Derell, Randy and daughter Denise all of Flagstaff; and all her loving family members.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5-7pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. In her honor funeral services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Her full obituary can be read at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
