 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosie Mae Thomas

  • 0
Rosie Mae Thomas

Rosie Mae Thomas of Flagstaff, AZ went to her eternal home on July 8, 2022. She is survived by her husband Vernon Thomas; children Donald of California, Charles, Derell, Randy and daughter Denise all of Flagstaff; and all her loving family members.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5-7pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. In her honor funeral services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Her full obituary can be read at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)