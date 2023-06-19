Rosemarie "Rocky" Jacobs

Rosemarie "Rocky" Jacobs passed away on December 3, 2022.

She was born in Flagstaff on January 11, 1940, to Clarence Ives Stacy, Sr. and Rose Tehan Stacy. Sadly, her father passed away when she was a mere 3 years old which led to her mother raising Rocky and her sister, Mildred Claire Stacy alone. She cared for her mother Rose in her final years, who was the Coconino County Treasurer from 1952 to 1981.

She was baptized in The Church of the Nativity and attended the Nativity School and graduated Flagstaff High School in 1957. In 1958 married Sid Jacobs in Flagstaff promptly moved to Parker Dam, CA, then moved to Phoenix, AZ where she resided until 1977 and then moved home to Flagstaff.

In 1977 she worked for the phone company and remained close to some of the original workers. She then worked for her much-loved Flagstaff Police Department. The friends and neighbors of Wildwood Hills Home Park were a constant source of companionship.

Rocky was preceded in death in death by her son Ralph Mitchell Jacobs, her mother, father and numerous aunts, uncles.

She is survived by her sister Claire, daughter, Sheri Newman and her husband Matt, grandsons and great-grandchildren.

In her final years, she found love again in Fred Stephenson, a blessing for both.

May she rest in pain-free peace, surrounded by nothing but love.