Rose Rollins

Rose Rollins

Rose Rollins, born June 6, 1930, in Canon, New Mexico passed away peacefully in her home on December 1, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Rose enjoyed gardening and she was an avid football, basketball, and baseball fan! She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Fran Duran and sons Arnold (Debbie) Martinez, Andrew (Jennifer) Martinez, and Danny Martinez, sisters Mary Garcia, Grace Baca, and Julia (Bob) Pardo, 10 grandchildren,

15 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life is Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:00-2:00pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary.

