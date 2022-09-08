Ronnie Doyal Watkins was born in St. Claire Shores in 1948. His family were devout Nazarenes and Ronnie was raised as such during the post-war period the Church called, The Crusade For Souls.

After High School Ronnie attended the Nazarene Seminary, but rather than become a Nazarene Pastor, Ronnie followed other crusades. He enlisted in first the Army, then the Air Force, during the time of the Vietnam Conflict and a changing America. Ronnie fondly reminisced about his years in the USAF at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Weather Observer. He was honorably discharged from both branches, and always held the highest respect for Service Members throughout his life.

Ronnie joined Detroit Local 1102 and worked as a Millwright for more than 30 years. His deep love of mathematics and precision afforded him the mastery of many skills throughout his career.

Ronnie spent his last 15 years working as the Technical Engineer for Hotel Monte Vista, where he was fiercely loyal to its Owner and Staff.

Ronnie's other passions included Physics, Astronomy, Music, Photography, Cooking and enjoying time with his many Friends.

A culmination of these fine passions and one of Ronnie's most treasured adventures was during the summer of 2017 and the Great American Eclipse, where alongside Dear Friends and prominent members of the Astronomy Community, Ronnie stood in awe and wonder at totality on the central-line, near Shoshone, Wyoming. His "Diamond Ring" photo of totality is among the best of its kind.

Ronnie's heart was true, his loyalty was immense, and his grip was iron.

A Last Shot Memorial will be held for Ronnie at the Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, on Sunday, September 11th, at 4:00 pm. All who knew or loved Ronnie are welcome to attend.