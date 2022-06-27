Ronald Strohmeyer

Ronald P. Strohmeyer, 74, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on April 23, 1948 to Paul and Wilma Strohmeyer, he was the oldest of four siblings and grew up in Mesa until joining the Army and serving his country as a proud Vietnam veteran. He married his wife, Donna, in 1967 and after his military service later moved to Flagstaff working for Mountain Bell where they were blessed with two sons, David and Scott. He spent the better part of his career working for Black Mesa Pipeline until it shut down and he eventually retired from El Paso Natural Gas. Ron was a devoted family man who spent countless hours camping, hunting, hiking and enjoying the outdoors with those he loved. Ron leaves a lasting impact on those he knew due to his commitment to helping others. He touched many lives in his volunteer work for veterans and local organizations. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna, children, David (Kate) and Scott (Brenda), his grandchildren, Lyndsay, Heather, Amy, Jordan, Josh and Ron's siblings, Alan (Marilyn), Cyndy (Ivan), and Mike (Rikki).