Born February 18, 1940n in Pueblo, Colorado, Ron Hren peacefully passed on July 8, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Hren, and is survived by his children Michael and Julie and their sister, Gretchen, 5 grandchildren, and his siblings Lloyd and Beverly. Until the two weeks before his passing, Ron lived vibrantly and vigorously, and his passing was sudden and unexpected. Ron Hren's accomplishments include a distinguished career in aerospace engineering, a lifetime of avid sports participation, volunteer service in the Flagstaff Arboretum, Grand Canyon cleanup and Toys for Tots, immeasurable support to both his immediate and extended family, and regular generous charitable donations to various organizations including the local Humane Society, pawplacement.org, Toys-4-Tots, the Smithsonian Institute and National Geographic. He started
and led a group of 60+ tennis players in tri-weekly doubles play in Flagstaff, Arizona, hiked with an active local club and was often sighted biking the Flagstaff trails.
Due to Covid-19, formal services are pending. Ron's family wishes to express gratitude for the outstanding care Ron received during his stay at Flagstaff Medical Center.
Please take time to honor Ron's legacy of friendship and generosity with an act of kindness in your family or community. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions in Ron's honor are welcomed at Paw Placement of Arizona www.pawplacement.org.
In the days surrounding Ron Hren's passing, his immediate family supported each other over Mike Hren's world-famous hand-pressed margaritas. As you prepare a margarita in honor of Ron, use the recipe he kept on his refrigerator, and remember to add the generosity of the orange, the fidelity of the lemon and the love of the lime. You'll need the Salt of the Earth, a splash of the strength and sweetness of Triple Sec and, of course, an ample amount of fun-loving, exceptional tequila. Remember with love, Ronald G. Hren.
