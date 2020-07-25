Born February 18, 1940n in Pueblo, Colorado, Ron Hren peacefully passed on July 8, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Hren, and is survived by his children Michael and Julie and their sister, Gretchen, 5 grandchildren, and his siblings Lloyd and Beverly. Until the two weeks before his passing, Ron lived vibrantly and vigorously, and his passing was sudden and unexpected. Ron Hren's accomplishments include a distinguished career in aerospace engineering, a lifetime of avid sports participation, volunteer service in the Flagstaff Arboretum, Grand Canyon cleanup and Toys for Tots, immeasurable support to both his immediate and extended family, and regular generous charitable donations to various organizations including the local Humane Society, pawplacement.org, Toys-4-Tots, the Smithsonian Institute and National Geographic. He started